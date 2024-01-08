KUSD Unveils New Boundaries After School Closures

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District has unveiled the new school boundaries for the school year that begins in the fall.

The maps will take effect June 17th.

The new boundaries come after KUSD finalized plans to close five schools at the end of the school year.

Students who have one more year at their former school will be allowed to remain if they apply to do so and their old school is not closing.

Families impacted by the changes and eligible for the exception will be notified.

Requests to stay for the final year at a current school must be made over the next week.

The deadline for student transfer requests later this month.

KUSD has posted the new boundary maps on an interactive web page.