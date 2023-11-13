KUSD “Right-Sizing” Options Revealed

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board as well as parents and students will get a first look at some specific options for school closures.

An informational update is set for Tuesday’s school board meeting.

While nothing is official yet there are multiple scenarios that were revealed ahead of the meeting.

Several elementary schools would be targeted to shutter including Jane Vernon, McKinley, Jefferson, and Edward Bain schools.

If KUSD taps a K-8 model for both Edward Bain and the current Washington Middle School, different elementary schools would close such as Grant Elementary.

At the middle and high school levels Lincoln and Reuther could be on the chopping block.

The scenarios are the result of a committee that has been meeting on the topic over the past several months.

No decision is expected tomorrow night.

Any final conclusions would be made next month.