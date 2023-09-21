KUSD Holds Organizational Meeting; Approves Tax Levy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Electors at this year’s KUSD Organizational Meeting approved the maximum tax levy allowed by law.

Combining the different revenue streams, that levy is approximately 80 million dollars.

The average $200,000 home in the Kenosha Unified District will see the school portion of their tax bill drop by almost $160.

The district’s continuing decline in enrollment continues to tighten the financial restraints on the district.

Chief Financial officer for KUSD, Tarik Hamdan-says that state aid should offset some of those losses of tax levy revenue but that isn’t always the case.

The district has worked to cut expenditures to keep the district’s budget in revenue limits.

More school campuses are expected to close by the end of the school year.

The board is expected to make those decisions by the end of 2023.

The meeting itself ran smoothly and was relatively uneventful after the annual meeting two years ago featured a citizen’s group taking over and voting down agenda items.