KUSD Fires Indian Trail Teacher Accused of Relationship With Student

(Kenosha, WI) The Kenosha Unified School District School Board has terminated a teacher that is facing criminal charges. The KUSD board took the unanimous vote to fire Nathan Gardner. The now former Indian Trail High School music teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate on-line relationship with a student. He faces charges including child enticement with sexual contact, possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He’s due in court in January.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)