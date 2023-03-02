KUSD Board Approves New Lease to Move Lakeview Tech to K.I.N. Development.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School board approved a lease with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance for the new building home to Lakeview Tech.

The 25 year lease will have the option to extend for 5 years on the current deal.

While the lease payments the district will pay will double from the current lease, the move is thought to be more cost effective than the repairs needed on the current facility.

Lakeview Principal Beth Ormseth told the school board that the building and equipment inside will be used quite a bit to train students.

The new Lakeview Tech will be one of the new developments on the former engine plant site known as the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood and would be open for students in January 2025.