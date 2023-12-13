KUSD Approves Modified “Right Sizing” Proposal

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved downsizing the district by a split vote.

Among the changes is the closures of five elementary schools and the closure of Lincoln Middle School.

K-Tech will be consolidated into the former Lincoln building while Washington Middle School will move into what is now the Edward Bain building.

The vote came nearly five hours into last night’s meeting which started with impassioned pleas from the numerous speakers hoping to keep the schools open.

Board member Todd Price pushed for a delay in the decision.

Board member Eric Meadows disagreed on the luxury of more time.

The other board members generally fell into one of those two camps.

Reuther High School was saved from the chopping block however the concept of “Reuther Academies” was rejected by the board.

Instead the school will see multiple staff reductions.

The district is expected to save millions of dollars in a projected budget deficit.