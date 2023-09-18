KUSD 3rd Friday Count Shows Continued Lower Enrollment

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District has a lower enrollment this school year but not quite as much of a drop as projected.

The state-mandated Third Friday count showed 317 less students this school year than last for a total enrollment of 18,870 students.

In December the district projected a decrease of 361 students based on the declining birth rate.

KUSD reports that since 2009 the district has experienced a declining birth rate, which now averages approximately 500 less children born per year compared to the high water mark in 2008.

The district has established a “right-sizing” committee to consider ways to consolidate the district’s offerings because of the declining enrollment-with decisions expected by the end of 2023.

More info:

District Enrollment by School and Grade 091523

KUSD Enrollment by Grade 2022-23 vs 2023-24 091523

KUSD Enrollment by School 2022-23 vs 2023-24 091523[1]