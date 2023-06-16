Kizer Case No Closer To Trial

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Attorneys from both sides were in court Thursday in the case against Chrystul Kizer.

The 22 year old was 17 when she allegedly killed 34 year old Randal Volar.

Volar was under investigation by Kenosha Police for trafficking minors.

Kizer was reportedly one of his victims. Volar’s alleged crimes may be used by Kizer as a defense for killing Volar once the case goes to trial.

However no trial date has yet been set but may be further delayed until next year.

Kizer is charged with first degree homicide and faces a life sentence if convicted.

Her supporters however have called for her immediate release.