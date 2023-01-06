TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Kidnapping; Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Twin Lakes man is in custody after a high speed chase Thursday morning.

Justin Bollinger was wanted by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies for a December 22nd incident in which he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s residence and abducted her.

She was able to escape from his vehicle but Bollinger fled and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, investigators attempted to arrest Bollinger at a Wadsworth residence but he fled in a pick-up truck.

U.S. Marshals and other officers pursued Bollinger westbound on Highway 173 and on roads along the state line.

He abandoned the truck and fled on foot.

However the suspect was later arrested without incident at a relative’s residence.

He’s charged with multiple felonies including kidnapping, burglary, and witness intimidation.

