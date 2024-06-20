Kenosha’s 2024 Peanut Butter & Jam Concert Series Kicks Off July 11

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The 2024 Peanut Butter & Jam evening concert series in Kenosha will begin on July 11 with The Now, performing rock, country, and pop hits from the past five decades.

Presented by the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine, this 22nd season features a diverse lineup of free outdoor concerts at Veterans Memorial Park.

Solo, duo, and trio artists perform at 11:30 a.m., with schedules to be announced on hap2it.com, while full bands perform at 6 p.m.

For safety, Sixth Avenue is closed between 52nd and 54th Streets during evening shows, and attendees should avoid streetcar tracks and stay alert for buses.

The headliner schedule includes: