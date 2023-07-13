Kenosha Welcomes Harley-Davidson Riders During 120th Anniversary

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County will be helping to celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary.

The local celebration includes a guided ride beginning at 6 PM from Uke’s Harley Davidson to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten where there will be live music and food available.

Motorists should be aware of more people on motorcycles during the event from July 12-16th.

Also East Frontage Road is closed between 52nd and 60th Streets for events related to this week’s celebrations.

That closure will last until Monday.