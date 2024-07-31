Kenosha Unified School District Seeks Volunteers for Committees

KENOSHA, Wis. (Monday, July 29, 2024) – The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities/Charter Review committees.

Interested parties should have a background related to the committee on which they wish to serve and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district.

Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Selected members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are slated for 5 p.m. or later on Sept. 10, 2024, Nov. 12, 2024, Feb. 11, 2025, and June 10, 2025.

Interested parties should mail letters of intent to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Denise Ewing, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to dewing@kusd.edu<mailto:dewing@kusd.edu>, <mailto:sbusby@kusd.edu> or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please call 262-359-6320 or visit kusd.edu/board-education/policies/policy-8850-school-board-committees/<https://www.kusd.edu/board-education/policies/policy-8850-school-board-committees/> to learn more about committee structure and responsibilities.