Kenosha Two-Car Accident Leaves Four Injured, One Facing Charges

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A two-car accident in Kenosha has left four people injured, with one driver facing felony charges.

On Tuesday, June 12, around 7:55 PM, Kenosha Police and Fire Departments responded to a serious accident at the intersection of 50th Street and 23rd Avenue.

A black Chevy Malibu, driven by 54 year old James T. Klein was on fire with Klein trapped inside.

The other vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, had rolled over, ejecting an 18-year-old and an infant.

KPD extinguished the flames and rescued Klein, who, along with the Jeep occupants, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old was later transferred to Milwaukee for further treatment.

Witnesses reported that Klein allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the collision.

He is set to be charged with a felony for operating while intoxicated, causing great bodily harm.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.