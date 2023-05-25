Kenosha Transit Workers Rally For a Raise
mayo 25, 2023 5:35AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha transit workers rallied yesterday as they continue to seek a raise from the city.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union are seeking a pay raise on par with what other transit workers in Wisconsin earn.
The rally involved about a dozen off duty Kenosha Transit workers and supporters gathering at the downtown Kenosha Transit Center.
Currently pay for a full time Kenosha bus driver is around $25 an hour based on experience and seniority.
Negotiations for a pay raise have reportedly been going on since the beginning of the year with little success.