Kenosha Transit Workers Rally For a Raise

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha transit workers rallied yesterday as they continue to seek a raise from the city.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union are seeking a pay raise on par with what other transit workers in Wisconsin earn.

The rally involved about a dozen off duty Kenosha Transit workers and supporters gathering at the downtown Kenosha Transit Center.

Currently pay for a full time Kenosha bus driver is around $25 an hour based on experience and seniority.

Negotiations for a pay raise have reportedly been going on since the beginning of the year with little success.