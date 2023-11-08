Kenosha Teacher Charged With Child Sex Crime

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man was charged this week with child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

27 year old Nathan Russell was reportedly a teacher at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha when he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to an underage person.

On-line court records show he’s also charged with exposing a child to harmful material and exposing a child to harmful descriptions as well as possession of child pornography.

At his initial hearing Wednesday, a court official imposed a 30,000 dollar cash bond on Gardner.

As of Wednesday afternoon Gardner was still in the Kenosha County Jail.

If he does post bond he is not to have contact with the underage person not with Indian Trail High School or any juvenile.

He also cannot access the internet or have any devices with internet access.

Gardner is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.