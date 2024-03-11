Kenosha St. Joseph Punches Return Ticket to WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The St Joseph Catholic Academy Lancers are headed back to Madison and the boys WIAA State Basketball tournament.

The Lancers are led by senior Eric Kenesie who came to widespread attention when he scored more than 50 points in last year’s state tournament semi-semi game.

But St Joe’s head coach Jose Garcia says that he made changes after last season to get more of his team involved.

Coach Garcia says it has taken the entire team-and not just one player-to make this long stretch of success possible.

The Lancers are the number four seed in the state tournament and play number one seed Marathon Thursday night at 6:35 PM.

WLIP will carry that game live with coverage getting underway at 6:20 PM.