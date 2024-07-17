TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

Kenosha School Board’s Rightsizing Impacts 11% of Students, Updates Boundaries for 2023-24 Year

julio 17, 2024 1:17PM CDT
Share
Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board’s rightsizing decisions in December affected a small percentage of students.

Approximately 1,500 elementary students (17%) and 500 middle school students (12%) were displaced due to the closure of five small elementary schools and changes in school boundaries.

Overall, 11% of the district’s 2023-24 student population were impacted.

Original estimates had predicted a higher displacement rate.

The district has communicated new boundary information to families, and updated maps are available on the KUSD website.

Families with questions can contact the Educational Support Center.

Recent Posts