Kenosha School Board’s Rightsizing Impacts 11% of Students, Updates Boundaries for 2023-24 Year

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board’s rightsizing decisions in December affected a small percentage of students.

Approximately 1,500 elementary students (17%) and 500 middle school students (12%) were displaced due to the closure of five small elementary schools and changes in school boundaries.

Overall, 11% of the district’s 2023-24 student population were impacted.

Original estimates had predicted a higher displacement rate.

The district has communicated new boundary information to families, and updated maps are available on the KUSD website.

Families with questions can contact the Educational Support Center.