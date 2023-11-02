Kenosha Reminds Drivers About Winter Parking Regulations

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The City of Kenosha is reminding all citizens to help keep our streets and sidewalks clean and safe this winter.

Drivers are asked to adhere to parking regulations especially during a declared Snow Emergency.

The City may declare a snow emergency in severe winter weather, typically when four inches or more of snow is expected, has fallen, or is causing hazardous driving conditions.

16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo told WLIP’s Morning Show that there are 73 employees on standby to plow the roads than last year, more than in 2022.

After two inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas with posted snow route signs.

Violators may face fines and vehicle towing.

Alderman Ruffalo asks drivers to abide by the winter parking rules and utilize off street lots in Kenosha’s Uptown and Downtown neighborhoods.

Notice will be provided at least two hours prior to snow emergency enforcement.

During a snow emergency, all city street parking is prohibited. You can listen to the full interview with Alderman Ruffalo here