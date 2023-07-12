Kenosha Police Tuesday Shooting That Left Person Injured On City’s Northside

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There has been another shooting that left a person injured in Kenosha.

It happened just before 10 PM Tuesday on the city’s northside, near the 1700 block of Birch Road.

The shooting appeared to happen in a parking lot between two apartment buildings.

The injured person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

It’s the second shooting in the past three days and the ninth in the last month.

No suspect has been located in either of the most recent shootings.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple gunshots last night but initially thought they were fireworks.

The shooting remains under investigation.