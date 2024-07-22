Kenosha Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are requesting help from the community to identify a suspect involved in two separate robberies at the U.S. Bank located at 1800 22nd Ave.

The first robbery occurred on April 13, 2024, at 9:54 AM, and the second on July 13, 2024, at 11:30 AM. In both incidents, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the teller.

The Kenosha Police Department is dedicated to ensuring public safety and is actively seeking any information that could help identify the suspect.

Tips can be forwarded to Detectives Brietchaft, Ciskowski, or Kukowski by calling (262) 605-5203.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.