Kenosha Police Search For Wanted Man Who Fled From A Traffic Stop

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are looking for a man who fled on foot from a traffic stop.

Pleasant Prairie Police pulled over Willum Coleman in the 5900 block of 75th Street last night around 9 o’clock.

As the officer approached the vehicle-which apparently did not have a visible license plate-Coleman fled and may have been picked up by another vehicle.

Records show that the 28-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest in a 2019 domestic violence case.

The search for Coleman lasted much of the rest of the evening with Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department getting involved.

Drones were deployed as part of the search.

Coleman is described as a 6-foot-2 black male weighing 240 pounds.

If you have any info on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the police.