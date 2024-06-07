Kenosha Police Resolve Incident After Traffic Stop Leads to Foot Chase and Standoff

Kenosha, WI— On June 7, 2024, at 11:45 a.m., Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit attempted a traffic stop in the 900 block of 46th Street.

Two occupants fled on foot into a nearby residence on 48th Street and 10th Avenue.

The KPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded, successfully convincing the occupants to exit the house.

There were no injuries, and there is no threat to the community.

Police are still on the scene.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.