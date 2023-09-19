Kenosha Police Release Details in Monday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 24 year old Kenosha man is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested in the 61-hundred block of 7th Avenue.

The incident happened around 1:50 Monday afternoon when a dispute over money turned violent.

A 22 year old man was shot in his arm and quickly went to the urgent care near-by.

He was transferred to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say that thanks to cooperative witnesses they were able to track down and arrest the suspect.

Charges have yet to be officially filed.