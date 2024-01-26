Kenosha Police Officer Struck By Vehicle On Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Police officer was struck by a vehicle.

It happened Friday morning around 6 AM at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department the officer was attempting to open the stop signs attached to the traffic light poles due to a power outage.

A separate vehicle had earlier struck a utility pole on Sheridan Road and 50th Street causing the outage.

The driver that allegedly struck the officer stayed on the scene and is said to be cooperating with State Patrol which is investigating the incident.

The driver will likely face citations for failing to yield the right of way and for illegal tint of the vehicle’s front windows.

The officer is said to be a 4 year veteran of the department.

They were treated and released from a local hospital.

The incident led to the roadway being closed for approximately 3 hours.