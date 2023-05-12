Kenosha Police Investigate “Vague” Social Media Threat Against School

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they’re investigating a “vague” threat made against a Kenosha high school on social media.

The offending post was apparently spreading on Snap Chat before it was brought to the department’s attention.

Police had an increased presence at the school yesterday morning as well as the school resource officer in the building.

Police say they are working with Kenosha Unified officials to identify the source of the threat in order to hold that person accountable.

KPD says that threats of any kind made against students and schools will not be tolerated even if it’s meant as a joke-and could lead to felony charges of making terrorist threats.