Kenosha Police Investigate Northside Shooting on Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Birch Road on reports of two armed men firing around 4 PM.

One of the men suffered a non-life threatening wound and was hospitalized.

The suspect was arrested by police.

No other injuries were reported.

Reports say the incident may have been a gunfight between the two men, however the shooting remains under investigation.

Police say there is no danger to the public from this incident.