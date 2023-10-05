Kenosha Police Investigate Northside Shooting on Wednesday
octubre 5, 2023 9:09AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1700 block of Birch Road on reports of two armed men firing around 4 PM.
One of the men suffered a non-life threatening wound and was hospitalized.
The suspect was arrested by police.
No other injuries were reported.
Reports say the incident may have been a gunfight between the two men, however the shooting remains under investigation.
Police say there is no danger to the public from this incident.