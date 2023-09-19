Kenosha Police Chief Updates on Controversial Arrests; Officers Put On Leave

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The police and body cam video of the incident inside a Kenosha restaurant will soon be released.

That’s according to Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, who updated the public on the investigation during Tuesday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting.

Patton says that the officers involved in the arrest of a man they mistakenly thought was involved in a hit and run crash have been put on leave.

Patton says that decision comes after an internal review done by his department including a use of force expert.

Those findings were then reviewed by the chief and others in the senior management team of the department and a second report was compiled.

All the evidence is under review by an outside agency.

Jermelle English Jr. and Shana Boyd were both charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after an altercation with officers that was caught on video and went viral on-line.