Kenosha Plan Commission Considers First Permit For Downtown Vision Plan

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is poised for a significant transformation with the initiation of the first building under the Downtown Vision Plan.

A 158-unit apartment complex is slated to break ground later this summer on the site of the former Chase Bank drive-thru.

Early activities and preparations at the location have been noticeable, and demolition is expected in the next few months, with full construction starting by late August.

Thursday evening, the City Plan Commission was set to consider the project’s conditional use permit, marking a crucial step forward.

The new building is described as a visually appealing and modern addition to the downtown area, addressing several pressing issues, including the city’s current housing inventory shortage.

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala told WLIP’s Morning Show that this development comes on the heels of the successful Theatre Terrace project.

The Theatre Terrace has quickly become a vibrant hub, attracting new residents and revitalizing the downtown area.

The city council is also focusing on another key agenda item: the rezoning of properties in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

These properties will be transferred to Habitat for Humanity to build affordable single-family homes.

This initiative aims to provide much-needed affordable housing while stabilizing and revitalizing the neighborhood.

The new homes are expected to blend seamlessly into the community, offering modern and affordable living options for families.

The council emphasized the importance of continuing to expand the city’s housing options to meet growing demand.

Currently, the housing market is tight, with properties selling quickly and limited availability for new buyers.

The city’s proactive approach includes plans to build on vacant parcels, providing starter homes that are affordable for teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other essential workers.

This strategy aims to ensure that residents can find affordable housing within the city, supporting a stable and thriving community.

By focusing on affordable single-family homes, the city hopes to offer new opportunities for young families and first-time homebuyers, promoting long-term neighborhood stability and growth.

Overall, the city’s ambitious vision plan and housing initiatives reflect a commitment to addressing current challenges while paving the way for a more vibrant and inclusive future.

Listen to the full interview with Mayor Bogdala here: