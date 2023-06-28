Kenosha Pastor Charged With Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Child

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man had been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

66 year old David DeBerge, who serves as a pastor and chaplain, allegedly sexually assaulted the child for several years inside a Kenosha home between the years 2012 and 2016.

The child was reportedly in third or fourth grade when the assaults began.

The criminal complaint alleges that DeBerge would make the child engage in sex acts as a punishment as well as watch the child take showers and take fully nude pictures.

The defendant has maintained his innocence.

He is out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.