(Kenosha, WI) As expected, the Kenosha City Council nearly unanimously passed its 2024 budget on Wednesday night. The final vote on the spending plan was 15-1 with Alderman David Mau the lone dissenter, and Alderman Kelly MacKay was absent. This is the final budget passed under Mayor John Antaramian’s administration, as he plans to retire at the end of his term in April.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)