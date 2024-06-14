Kenosha Opens 2024 Pool Season: Passes and Swim Coupons Now Available

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The City of Kenosha is gearing up for the 2024 pool season, offering season passes for its public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park.

Life jackets for infants and children up to 50 pounds are available for rent at $2, with personal US Coast Guard-stamped jackets also allowed, though not on slides.

Resident single passes are $70, with group passes at $175 for up to five people, plus $30 for each additional person (up to three).

Non-resident single passes cost $110, with group passes at $225 and $40 for each additional person.

Replacement passes are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

Passes can be purchased online at www.kenosha.org or in-person at the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course clubhouse.

Swim coupons, valid for five visits, are available for $25. Daily fees are $6 for individuals, $5 for seniors, and $3 for non-swimming adults.

Children under 3 are free with a paying adult.