Kenosha Officials Extend Swimming Ban

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Simmons Island Park is now included in the swimming ban, along with Eichelman and Southport Parks, due to poor water quality.

Swimming is prohibited until further notice, though the beaches remain open.

Officials say you should avoid contact with the water.

The ban comes after diluted waste water was released into the lake after the heavy rain totals on Monday.

The diversion was done after the water treatment system reach capacity to prevent the water from backing into basements.