Kenosha Murder Suspect No Shows Court After New Charges Were Filed

(Milwaukee, WI) Chrystul Kizer was a no show in court yesterday. The 23 year old defendant at the center of a homicide case did not appear as required after additional charges were filed against her in Milwaukee County. After those charges were filed multiple charges of bail jumping were added in Kenosha County. Kizer’s lawyers were there. Kizer is accused of killing Randall Volar in 2018 who was under investigation by police for sex trafficking. Kizer-who was 17 at the time-was reportedly one of those girls. She was bailed out of jail after funds were raised for her pretrial release. That trial is still scheduled for later this year.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-30-24)