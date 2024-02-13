Kenosha Murder Suspect Arrested in Louisiana

(Kenosha, WI) A Milwaukee woman who is accused of murder in Kenosha has been arrested in Louisiana. Chrystul Kizer was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday and is being held on extradition charges. The 23 year old faces intentional homicide charges after the 2018 death of Randall Volar. Kizer was out on bail when she was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee recently. Charges filed there meant bail jumping charges were filed in Kenosha as well. However Kizer failed to appear for a hearing two weeks ago, and was missing up until yesterday’s arrest. A hearing in her homicide trial is set for next month.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-13-24)