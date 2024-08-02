Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala Reflects on First 100 Days in Office

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala recently reviewed his administration’s first 100 days on the WLIP Morning Show, highlighting achievements and ongoing initiatives.

Key accomplishments include a focus on public safety through enhanced emergency planning and an “Operation Safety Summer,” which saw a significant rise in citations and a reduction in crime.

In improving older neighborhoods, the city has increased code violation inspections by 40% and opened new community facilities like the children’s library and

Leaders Academy.

The administration is also working on a major overhaul of city IT infrastructure and launching a new website to enhance digital services.

Mayor Bogdala praised the city’s staff and residents for their support and outlined plans for future improvements.

For more information, residents can contact the city at 262-652-4000 or visit the city’s website and social media channels.

Listen to the full interview here: