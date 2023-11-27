Kenosha Man to Learn Fate in 2021 Killings on Monday Afternoon

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man will learn his fate this afternoon, after admitting to homicide charges earlier this year. Jesus Medrano III pleaded guilty back in September to first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree sexual assault. The charges stemmed from a January 2021 incident in which Medrano stabbed and killed his father and step-mother after they reportedly caught him sexually assaulting and strangling a 15 year old relative. The now 27-year-old faces up to life in prison.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-27-23)