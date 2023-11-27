Kenosha Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2021 Machete Killings

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man has been sentenced after killing two people with a machete over two years ago. Jesus Medrano III pleaded guilty back in September to first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree sexual assault. The charges stemmed from a January 2021 incident in which Medrano stabbed and killed his father, Jesus Medrano Jr., and step-mother, Latrice Meyers-Medrano, after they reportedly caught him sexually assaulting and strangling a 15 year old relative. The now 27-year-old was sentenced on Monday to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-27-23)