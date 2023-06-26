Kenosha Man Killed In Hit and Run Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 36 year old Kenosha man is dead after an apparent hit and run crash.

The man was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway of Highway 158 near highway H around 2:20 AM Sunday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy that found the man while on patrol initiated life saving measures…however the man was already deceased.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner and the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene where they found parts of a vehicle…leading investigators to believe that the vehicle that struck the man sustained damage.

The investigation is on-going and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact authorities.