Kenosha Man Killed in Accident; Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI and Operating While Suspended

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 8:58 PM, Kenosha Police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road.

A 62-year-old man was found trapped under a car and, despite being freed by the Kenosha Fire Department, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Sheila Tennin, a 37-year-old from Waukegan, was arrested for allegedly operating while intoxicated and causing death, as well as operating while suspended.

Sheridan Road was closed between 57th Street and 63rd Street until 3:00 AM as the Major Crash Assistance Team investigated.