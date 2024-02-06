Kenosha Man Identified as Victim of Fatal McHenry County Crash

(Woodstock, IL) A Kenosha man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash last week. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says James Settle died last week Thursday, after his vehicle lost control in the Woodstock area and collided with another vehicle. Officials say the 88-year-old originally survived the crash, but went into cardiac arrest upon his arrival to the hospital. The Coroner’s office said a combination of the heart issue, and the injuries suffered in the crash led to the death. The driver of the other vehicle was treated on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-6-24)