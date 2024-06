Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Early this morning, Kenosha Police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of 30th Avenue at 4:25 AM, finding a 24-year-old man dead inside an apartment.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities believe the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau.