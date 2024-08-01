Kenosha Man Faces Multiple Charges After Discovery of Child Pornography and Unauthorized Videos

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man faces multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy, after a search of his devices allegedly uncovered extensive illicit material.

Initially charged with invasion of privacy in June, 40 year old Kevin A. Pursell now faces 18 counts of invasion of privacy, 15 counts of capturing intimate representations without consent, and additional child pornography charges.

The search reportedly revealed over 280 suspected child pornography images and 3,860 videos/photos of exploitation, along with unauthorized videos of women in various public places.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.