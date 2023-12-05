Kenosha Man Faces Dozens of Drugs & Weapons Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to Officers

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges in both Kenosha and Racine Counties after a bust last week.

Henry Skinner was arrested in his northside Kenosha home Thursday after Racine authorities said they made several controlled drug buys from Skinner.

A SWAT team and law enforcement from both counties executed a high risk warrant before Skinner was taken into custody.

20 counts were filed this week in Kenosha County alone.

Racine County filed an additional 36 counts.

In Kenosha, five charges are for illegally possessing firearms, others for cocaine and marijuana possession with intent to deliver and many counts of bail jumping.

A $20,000 arrest warrant was issued in Kenosha County while Skinner remains in custody in Racine where he’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

He’s due in court next week.