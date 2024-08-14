Kenosha Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Attempting to Exploit Teen He Met Online

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 33-year-old Kenosha County man faces multiple felony charges including child enticement, child enticement-prostitution, soliciting a child for prostitution, and attempted second-degree sexual assault after allegedly attempting to exploit a teenager he met online.

The charges against Yariel Vasquez, also known as Fernando Bahena, follow an incident in which the teen, who had met Vasquez on Facebook Messenger and believed he was a 16-year-old boy, said he took her to his apartment instead of the movie they planned to see.

There, Vasquez reportedly acted inappropriately, offered her a controlled substance, and allegedly tried to assault her.

The girl managed to escape from the vehicle and sought help, prompting a 911 call.

Vasquez, who was also charged with operating a vehicle under the influence with a child inside, was found with multiple open intoxicants and no valid license or insurance.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, where a $100,000 bond was set.