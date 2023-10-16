Kenosha Man Arrested in Indiana After Police Chase & Allegedly Choking K9 Officer

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges in Indiana after an incident Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 AM in Crown Point.

The police department posted on their Facebook page that an officer pulled over the man’s vehicle for speeding after a brief chase.

The suspect was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused.

The police officer then broke the passenger side window with a baton, unlocked the door, and deployed a K9 officer in the vehicle.

The suspect reacted by gouging at the K9’s eyes and then put both his hands around the dog’s neck-temporarily incapacitating the K9 officer.

The suspect was tasered and released his grip.

He reportedly continued to struggle with officers before being arrested.

The man was not identified.

He was released on bail after posting $2,500.

The suspect suffered minor injuries.

The K9 is in the care of his handler pending further medical evaluation.