Kenosha Man Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact With Lake County Minor

(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man faces multiple charges for alleged child sex crimes. 31 year old Nicholas Sposito of Kenosha allegedly had contact with a minor who lives in Winthrop Harbor. The two are said to have exchanged nude pictures and even engaged in sexual activity at a Zion church. Sposito allegedly sent the minor sexually explicit videos and created a folder of the pictures and videos the two exchanged. According to the criminal complaint, the child’s mother discovered the sexually explicit material on a phone February 9th and contacted authorities. Among the charges Sposito faces in Kenosha County is child sexual exploitation, exposing a child to harmful materials, and possession of child pornography.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-14-24)