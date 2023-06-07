Kenosha Man Accused of Carjacking Woman in Lake County Released from Hospital and Charged

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha man accused of carjacking a woman near Volo last year has finally been charged, after being released from a rehabilitation facility. Authorities say Gary Hollis was severely injured after the March 2022 incident in which he is accused of forcing a woman out of her car, then crashing that vehicle a short time later. Now that he has been released, the 30-year-old faces one count of vehicular hijacking. Bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars with a court date set for June 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-7-23)