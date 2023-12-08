Kenosha Grocery Store Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after allegedly making a bomb threat.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the north side Pick N Save on 18th Street in Kenosha.

The store was evacuated and authorities remained on the scene for several hours.

No explosives were found and the scene was secured.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle in the store’s parking lot and searched it as well.

While there were no explosives, firearms and ammo were found inside the vehicle.

Police did not immediately release any further information.