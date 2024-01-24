Kenosha Fire Officials Release More Information on Fatal Weekend Fire

(Kenosha, WI) More information has been released about the fatal fire that happened Sunday afternoon. The Kenosha Fire Department released a statement yesterday that says they were called to the home in the 42-hundred block of 32nd Avenue just before 2 PM. When fire crews arrived they found a working structure fire with flames venting from both the first and second floor windows. A 71 year old person was removed from the home through a first floor window. That person died from their injuries. A neighbor assisted another occupant who was on the porch. That occupant was hospitalized with critical injuries. The neighbor was treated at the scene. Crews were able to douse the flames in about 20 minutes. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation it’s currently thought to be accidental. An autopsy was scheduled for the deceased. No firefighters were injured during the call.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-24-24)