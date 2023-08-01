Kenosha Fiber City Project Nears 20% Completion Nearly One Year Into Installation Process

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The installation of state of the art high speed internet in Kenosha is nearing a milestone.

Sifi Networks smart city installation is nearing one fifth of the way towards completion.

Amanda Bloomer with the Sifi Networks told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that installations crews have been working for almost a year.

She says that the project is nearly 17% complete.

Once the fibers are laid and go live, consumers will be able to access the high speed internet-which will be the fastest available-through different providers.

Bloomer says that the system is open and can handle five to seven different providers tapping in.

Sifi Networks announced last week that T-Mobile is the first provider to sign on with more expected to follow.

The installation process is expected to take about three to four years.

The total cost to the company is 100 million dollars with no funds coming from taxpayer dollars.

Listen to the full interview here